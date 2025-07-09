Previous
This could get boring by boxplayer
190 / 365

This could get boring

Prosecco and nibbles on the terrace before dinner. A milder, fresher day which was pleasant but warming up again tomorrow.

Wandered down to the local swimming pool this morning with L, S and Dave. Superb amenity - I'd be swimming all the time if I had this nearby. Big, square pool, heated, barely chlorinated but very clean and fresh, quiet, and with views of the surrounding hills. I did a few inept lengths while S and L powered up and down.

Returned to relax playing accordion and reading. Also booked hot-potato tickets for an event next year.

Lunch was leftover risotto fried into balls and after more reading and relaxing with the odd dishwasher loading and unloading. Rather irritated by mozzie bites that had come through on arms.

A game of hearts and it was time for nibbles and prosecco and M's swordfish, aubergines and potatoes for dinner. A little tetchiness this evening with spats about taxes, what time to leave for a mountain walk tomorrow and turning the lights on the terrace.

A played the tune she'd written for L and P's anniversary in the big lounge upstairs and a few other tunes while some danced. I felt content to watch and drink herbal tea.

A lull https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-09

9 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo how wonderful to read… enjoy your new day
July 10th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks very relaxing!
July 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Don't think I would get bored LOL
July 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely shot. This seems to be a drinking and eating holiday
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact