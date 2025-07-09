This could get boring

Prosecco and nibbles on the terrace before dinner. A milder, fresher day which was pleasant but warming up again tomorrow.
Wandered down to the local swimming pool this morning with L, S and Dave. Superb amenity - I'd be swimming all the time if I had this nearby. Big, square pool, heated, barely chlorinated but very clean and fresh, quiet, and with views of the surrounding hills. I did a few inept lengths while S and L powered up and down.
Returned to relax playing accordion and reading. Also booked hot-potato tickets for an event next year.
Lunch was leftover risotto fried into balls and after more reading and relaxing with the odd dishwasher loading and unloading. Rather irritated by mozzie bites that had come through on arms.
A game of hearts and it was time for nibbles and prosecco and M's swordfish, aubergines and potatoes for dinner. A little tetchiness this evening with spats about taxes, what time to leave for a mountain walk tomorrow and turning the lights on the terrace.
A played the tune she'd written for L and P's anniversary in the big lounge upstairs and a few other tunes while some danced. I felt content to watch and drink herbal tea.