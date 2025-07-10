Small pool

We haven't actually used this much. It's quite small and stays cold as much of it is shaded. Really only useful to cool off. Nice shade to sit by in the afternoon with your book though.
The HMs, ML and Dave went on a short hike up a nearby mountain. I didn't with my knees being dodgy. The Ds went to visit a Roman town and A and S went sketching in the village. So I was alone other than G in the villa.
I boiled eggs for lunch and practised my tunes for a forthcoming music workshop. The HMs having gone for a mooch were longer returning so we started getting lunch ready.
Cards after lunch when Kate arrived to join us for the day. We ambled to the square for ice cream where I was tempted by an aperol spritz. Back to play more accordion and read. Went in search of the nibbles and prosecco only to find people on the tower instead of the terrace. Amazing views and swifts.
A and S did trout and lentils for dinner followed by a game of bananagrams and picture consequences.