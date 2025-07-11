Last sunset view

Another swim in the village pool this morning, stopping for a tea and very delicious chocolate shortbread heart biscuit. I tasted a bit of Dave's ice cream. A little mishap when we found out that Kate had misunderstood what time we were going to the pool and where it was.
Read and practised accordion tunes until lunch. More reading and my dishwasher loading duty after. Some of the others went for another swim and Dave and I went down after for an aperol spritz and alcoholic café correto but I couldn't remember what it was called so Dave ended up with a normal coffee with a shot of sambuca on the side.
Rested at the villa before R and L's pasta with different sauces for dinner - the last on the lovely terrace with view. Bats were flying about as the sun set. Some people went to the square where there was music but I stayed and had a last game of picture consequences before an early night.