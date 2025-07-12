Previous
Basilica of St Francis of Assisi by boxplayer
193 / 365

Basilica of St Francis of Assisi

We hadn't time to visit last week so popped back to Assisi en route to the airport. Still only a short visit though.

A day of two halves. Up early to pack, tidy and take group photos. Our car headed to Assisi where we had 45 minutes in the basilica admiring the frescoes. Very strict in there with no photos allowed and regular calls of silenzio over the tannoy. Not a bad thing.

Less hot than last week but busier and we found that the lovely restaurant from last week had closed for the holidays. Found an alternative quite quickly as we were tight for time. Gnocchi, charcoal grilled aubergines and salad with a large glass of white wine.

Drive to the airport after where A dropped off the hire car. So started the second half of the day - a long wait at a very small airport as mine and Dave's flight wasn't until 9.20, A, M and S having booked an earlier flight to Stansted.

It wasn't as bad as I'd imagined. The others' flight was delayed so they hung around with us for a while. Once they'd gone, read and had an early dinner in the very good cafe.

The HMs, booked on our flight, arrived and we checked in and passed through security for more waiting. Plane was on time thank goodness and we arrived at Heathrow just before 11. Long trek home on the tube walking into a hot house just gone 1.

Leaving day group photo https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-12

12 July 2025
Assisi, Italy
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…sounds like you had a wonderful time…
July 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I remember visiting Assisi in 2009
July 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov, leading line, and composition
July 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wonderful capture!
July 13th, 2025  
