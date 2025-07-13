Previous
Holiday washing by boxplayer
194 / 365

Holiday washing

Got a wash on and out to dry on another hot day.

Restless night and didn't get as much sleep as I probably needed - a headache lingered through the day.

Halloumi breakfast with T and B before they drove home. I tidied up, unpacked and put clothes into the wash. Also a big online supermarket order for tomorrow.

Did fit in music practice and reading. Boiled potatoes, dips and broccoli for supper which we took outside as it was pleasant as the day's heat waned.

Mum went to bed and we watched the last episode of Jane Austen Rise of a Genius - excellent documentary for her 250th anniversary.

13 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Jane has the holiday washing on within minutes of getting home ,
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact