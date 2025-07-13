Holiday washing

Got a wash on and out to dry on another hot day.



Restless night and didn't get as much sleep as I probably needed - a headache lingered through the day.



Halloumi breakfast with T and B before they drove home. I tidied up, unpacked and put clothes into the wash. Also a big online supermarket order for tomorrow.



Did fit in music practice and reading. Boiled potatoes, dips and broccoli for supper which we took outside as it was pleasant as the day's heat waned.



Mum went to bed and we watched the last episode of Jane Austen Rise of a Genius - excellent documentary for her 250th anniversary.



13 July 2025

Walthamstow E17