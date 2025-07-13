Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Holiday washing
Got a wash on and out to dry on another hot day.
Restless night and didn't get as much sleep as I probably needed - a headache lingered through the day.
Halloumi breakfast with T and B before they drove home. I tidied up, unpacked and put clothes into the wash. Also a big online supermarket order for tomorrow.
Did fit in music practice and reading. Boiled potatoes, dips and broccoli for supper which we took outside as it was pleasant as the day's heat waned.
Mum went to bed and we watched the last episode of Jane Austen Rise of a Genius - excellent documentary for her 250th anniversary.
13 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8833
photos
179
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 2025
Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th July 2025 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
washing
,
pattern
,
garden
,
dryer
,
drying
Phil Howcroft
ace
Jane has the holiday washing on within minutes of getting home ,
July 13th, 2025
