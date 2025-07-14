Pink hydrangea

With verbena behind. Walking to the station after a day in the office. Warm again today.



Started later than planned this morning after a disturbed night, so was a rush to grab my morning porridge and find a quiet spot for a meeting. Only other thing done was getting through all the emails from when I was off last week.



Also booked a service and fix for my bike and a chiropodist for mum. Left work late, returning home for a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper and an episode of Charlie Cooper's Myth Country.



14 July 2025

Pimlico SW1