Previous
Pink hydrangea by boxplayer
195 / 365

Pink hydrangea

With verbena behind. Walking to the station after a day in the office. Warm again today.

Started later than planned this morning after a disturbed night, so was a rush to grab my morning porridge and find a quiet spot for a meeting. Only other thing done was getting through all the emails from when I was off last week.

Also booked a service and fix for my bike and a chiropodist for mum. Left work late, returning home for a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper and an episode of Charlie Cooper's Myth Country.

14 July 2025
Pimlico SW1
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful strong pink… gorgeousness
July 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Simply gorgeous hydrangea!
July 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous colour.
July 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Gorgeous flower & colour!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact