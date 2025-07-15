Previous
Crossing the bridge

In St James's Park. On my way into the office. Very tired again and my legs felt so seized up - did a few hip circles against park railings to try and alleviate things.

More productive day having cleared emails yesterday. And a few of us went to the green square in Horseferry Road to eat our lunches as Knis leaving the team this week.

A bit of relief when this month's rental from the flat went in - the couple have split up and the woman has left - hoped the bloke who wants to stay wouldn't struggle. And sister S phoned at lunchtime, a bit stressed at the moment with forthcoming exhibitions and family visit pressures.

And an irritating thing - as I was my locker at the end of the day, I accidentally knocked my mug on the floor where it smashed into many pieces. Luckily cleaners were around so I could let them know.

Home for pizza. Mum seemed ok after a day alone, had eaten her lunch and kept her pendant on.

15 July 2025
St James's Park SW1
Pat Knowles
Striding out beautifully. Fabulous view down to the London Eye. Glad mum was ok & I hope your tenant stays on & pays his dues.
July 15th, 2025  
