Crossing the bridge

In St James's Park. On my way into the office. Very tired again and my legs felt so seized up - did a few hip circles against park railings to try and alleviate things.



More productive day having cleared emails yesterday. And a few of us went to the green square in Horseferry Road to eat our lunches as Knis leaving the team this week.



A bit of relief when this month's rental from the flat went in - the couple have split up and the woman has left - hoped the bloke who wants to stay wouldn't struggle. And sister S phoned at lunchtime, a bit stressed at the moment with forthcoming exhibitions and family visit pressures.



And an irritating thing - as I was my locker at the end of the day, I accidentally knocked my mug on the floor where it smashed into many pieces. Luckily cleaners were around so I could let them know.



Home for pizza. Mum seemed ok after a day alone, had eaten her lunch and kept her pendant on.



15 July 2025

St James's Park SW1