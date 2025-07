Strawberry thief in neon

William Morris's birdie thief reimagined by Jeremy Deller for the William Morris Gallery's Morris Mania exhibition. Popped into the cafe for breakfast.A much better sleep last night and woke up less tired than I've been for ages. Had to rush out and wheel my bike to the bike shop for a repair and service as the back wheel isn't turning properly. I might have buckled it when I threw it on the floor in a temper...Into the gallery for a toastie on the cafe terrace chatting to a pleasant woman who let me share her table - about Walthamstow and other parts of London.Walked to the high street: browsed a couple of clothes shops and bought mum and me jingly cat bag clips; picked up lunch quiches from L'Hirondelle; bought little plastic boxes from the market to sort out mum's stuff; and collected my library book.Returned home, legs aching, for a busy afternoon. Ironing, practising accordion tunes, putting a bread on and preparing a tray bake for supper. Did have the quiches outside for a lunch break and managed a bit of reading. But phew.Time to put the tray bake on.The man himself https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-16 16 July 2025Walthamstow E17