Previous
Strawberry thief in neon by boxplayer
197 / 365

Strawberry thief in neon

William Morris's birdie thief reimagined by Jeremy Deller for the William Morris Gallery's Morris Mania exhibition. Popped into the cafe for breakfast.

A much better sleep last night and woke up less tired than I've been for ages. Had to rush out and wheel my bike to the bike shop for a repair and service as the back wheel isn't turning properly. I might have buckled it when I threw it on the floor in a temper...

Into the gallery for a toastie on the cafe terrace chatting to a pleasant woman who let me share her table - about Walthamstow and other parts of London.

Walked to the high street: browsed a couple of clothes shops and bought mum and me jingly cat bag clips; picked up lunch quiches from L'Hirondelle; bought little plastic boxes from the market to sort out mum's stuff; and collected my library book.

Returned home, legs aching, for a busy afternoon. Ironing, practising accordion tunes, putting a bread on and preparing a tray bake for supper. Did have the quiches outside for a lunch break and managed a bit of reading. But phew.

Time to put the tray bake on.

The man himself https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-16

16 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2025  
Jo ace
Fascinating
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact