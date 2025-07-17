Previous
More colour in the garden by boxplayer
198 / 365

More colour in the garden

Canna lilies out in the garden - the bees seem to like them.

Working from home and a definite change in the weather - still warm but cloudier and a brief shower. More heavy rain and thunder forecast for the next day.

17 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely. Yes, I keep waiting for the rain too but nothing so far. Just hot heavy cloud.
July 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Providing lots of bright colour in your garden! Think we are waiting for the rain hopefully less humidity!
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact