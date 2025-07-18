Previous
Poking through by boxplayer
Poking through

Some kind of salvia I think. On the way into the office after a walk through the parks. Busy tidying up and handing over again before another week of leave.

Steaming hot when I got out after work and we now have an amber weather warning of thunderstorms for the early hours tomorrow, oh joy.

Home with fish and chips to watch the second episode of Mark Gatiss's Bookish - rather enjoyable.

18 July 2025
Westminster SW1
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice find and pov! Hope the thunderstorms cool things down.
July 18th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh you’re never at work……ha ha only joking says me who does nothing! Hope it’s more if a rest….chill out….perhaps a nice romantic week in the sun lolling with Dave? Looks like a Salvia perhaps!
July 18th, 2025  
