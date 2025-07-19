Previous
That man again by boxplayer
That man again

William Morris on a local mural and reflected in today's rain. Well we got a fair amount of rain but nothing torrential and no thunderstorms - nothing indeed that could warrant an amber weather warning. Quite glad obviously.

A lazy lie in before some planning jobs and a trip to the park market to stock up on kimchi. Very quiet obviously because of the weather. Got pastries to bring back for lunch.

Ironing after lunch and tidied away a lot of the junk at the foot of the bed before accordion practice. Sat outside for a while reading and mum joined before we were chased inside by a shower.

Leftover fish and chips for supper.

Mosaic trail https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-19

19 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Caroline ace
Amazing reflection to capture!
July 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture
July 19th, 2025  
Josie Gilbert ace
Great shot.
July 19th, 2025  
