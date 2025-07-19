That man again

William Morris on a local mural and reflected in today's rain. Well we got a fair amount of rain but nothing torrential and no thunderstorms - nothing indeed that could warrant an amber weather warning. Quite glad obviously.
A lazy lie in before some planning jobs and a trip to the park market to stock up on kimchi. Very quiet obviously because of the weather. Got pastries to bring back for lunch.
Ironing after lunch and tidied away a lot of the junk at the foot of the bed before accordion practice. Sat outside for a while reading and mum joined before we were chased inside by a shower.