Raspberry cocktail

Out for Sunday lunch.



A bit more rain today and cooler. Packed in the morning before we went to the Ferry Boat Inn for their Sunday roast. Never a great pub, the roast however wasn't bad. We all went for the vegetarian option of cauliflower tart with all the trimmings and portions were substantial. Mum had loads left to take home.



Cooked soup for Dave's lunches (least I could do as he's going to be with mum on his own for a week while I'm off) and read in the garden.



Yesterday we'd somehow ended up watching Back to the Future so will probably watch no 2 tonight.



20 July 2025

Tottenham N17