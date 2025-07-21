Through the window

The first evening session of the Halsway Manor Leveret Musicians Week. Catching up with photos from a week away.



An anxious start to the day as I got ready to leave Dave for a week - always fraught those last minute things and I was particularly fed up with how overweight I've got, can't get into any of my trousers.



Shopping delivery first thing before breakfast outside, warm in the sunshine. Put a bread on and sorted Dave out with last minute instructions for mum.



Got the train from Paddington to Taunton - the Penzance train so was very busy but I found space for all my luggage (very heavy suitcase and accordion bag).



Anna was delayed on the M6 so at Taunton I waited in the cafe with tea and a mint tiffin. Eventually arriving at Halsway, I found I'd been given my normal top room, succeeding in hauling my big suitcase up the stairs.



Had a drink in the bar, Anna buying one of the local white wines. Supper was veggie lasagne and profiteroles.



After, a first intro with Leveret and a play through the tunes. Stayed in the session later till gone 12.



21 July 2025

Crowcombe, Somerset