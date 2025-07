Marmalade hoverfly

One of our commonest apparently, in the garden of Halsway Manor. Catching up with photos from a week away.A day of sunny intervals, cool in the shade then blazing in the sunshine. Breakfast and a first workshop going through exercises and tips to help make tunes sound good.Quiche for lunch followed by small group work exploring the concepts we'd learnt about with the tunes. And after tea, a session about harmony and more small group work.Unfortunately I had a headache by now from lack of sleep and water. Probably unwisely I bought the wine this evening to share with Anna.Salmon for supper with pear and chocolate tart, all very good. A much improved menu compared to the last couple of times.Session was less interesting with too many slow Celtic tunes and what with the headache.Salmon for supper https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-22 22 July 2025Crowcombe, Somerset