Bar session

Leveret join in this evening's session in the bar. Catching up with photos from a week away.After breakfast - another good one, lots of veggie options - a session 'Dissecting Leveret' as the band went into detail about how they work. More small group work after.Lunch was my favourite buffet, veggie sausage rolls, cheese, eggs and bread rolls. I ate far too much.More small group work working on the tunes Including getting together with another group for feedback. Felt quite exposed as I was the only box player.Final session on repertoire finding and time spare to research tunes where I failed completely to find a decent tune.Supper was a vegetable wellington and a cheese plate, very full by now especially after the lunch overeating. Also drank a glass of red wine and some of Sharon's white.A good session with Leveret joining for a while. I did my usual trick of trying to start a tune written by Rob from the band and cocking it up.To bed at 1 but ended up feeling very unwell after all the food.