Previous
Next
Bar session by boxplayer
204 / 365

Bar session

Leveret join in this evening's session in the bar. Catching up with photos from a week away.

After breakfast - another good one, lots of veggie options - a session 'Dissecting Leveret' as the band went into detail about how they work. More small group work after.

Lunch was my favourite buffet, veggie sausage rolls, cheese, eggs and bread rolls. I ate far too much.

More small group work working on the tunes Including getting together with another group for feedback. Felt quite exposed as I was the only box player.

Final session on repertoire finding and time spare to research tunes where I failed completely to find a decent tune.

Supper was a vegetable wellington and a cheese plate, very full by now especially after the lunch overeating. Also drank a glass of red wine and some of Sharon's white.

A good session with Leveret joining for a while. I did my usual trick of trying to start a tune written by Rob from the band and cocking it up.

To bed at 1 but ended up feeling very unwell after all the food.

A plate of beige delights https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-23

23 July 2025
Crowcombe, Somerset
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact