204 / 365
Bar session
Leveret join in this evening's session in the bar. Catching up with photos from a week away.
After breakfast - another good one, lots of veggie options - a session 'Dissecting Leveret' as the band went into detail about how they work. More small group work after.
Lunch was my favourite buffet, veggie sausage rolls, cheese, eggs and bread rolls. I ate far too much.
More small group work working on the tunes Including getting together with another group for feedback. Felt quite exposed as I was the only box player.
Final session on repertoire finding and time spare to research tunes where I failed completely to find a decent tune.
Supper was a vegetable wellington and a cheese plate, very full by now especially after the lunch overeating. Also drank a glass of red wine and some of Sharon's white.
A good session with Leveret joining for a while. I did my usual trick of trying to start a tune written by Rob from the band and cocking it up.
To bed at 1 but ended up feeling very unwell after all the food.
A plate of beige delights
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-23
23 July 2025
Crowcombe, Somerset
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8849
photos
180
followers
197
following
56% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd July 2025 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
,
concertina
,
halsway manor
