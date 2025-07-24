Thursday tutors concert

Leveret play for the tutors concert on the last night of the study week at Halsway Manor. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Still felt ropey in the morning after yesterday's overeating. But set forth on the new day with a new element for this course - a rhythm workshop. Excellent, using clapping and percussive exercises.
Small groups after choosing a tune to learn and work on together. Was with Frauke, Margaret and Brian. Tried Frauke's tune and though nice, it was too hard to pick up quickly so went with Brian's simple waltz.
Lunch was baked potatoes followed by a short practice and showing our group piece to the rest of the course and the tutors - always nerve wracking. Cream tea and official study work ended with Q and A, reflections and a play through the tunes.
Sat outside after in the sunshine drinking wine with Anna, before a nut roast supper and pavlova. Beautiful Leveret concert taking requests from the audience.