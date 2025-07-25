More sessioning

At Warwick Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.



Last breakfast at Halsway Manor, feeling very rough after all the late nights and early starts - Anna actually overslept.



Drove to Warwick, traffic fairly bad. Stopped at Gloucester services and picked up a sandwich for later, shying away from the insistent wasps by the lake as we tried to drink our drinks.



Later arriving at Warwick than planned, we drove straight to the Warwick Folk Festival site. Easy to park and we picked up our tickets - mine free as the artistic director is our ceilidh band tutor.



Caught the album launch concert with English Fiddle Ensemble before driving to the Airbnb. Not easy to park but found somewhere only a short walk to the Airbnb. This very nice if small upstairs with steep narrow stairs.



Got a wrap and salad plus breakfast pastries from Sainsbury's Local to eat in the garden. Drove to the session at the Rose and Crown, Anna only staying for 20 mins. Excellent session with the Oakstone Trio running it helped by others including Will Sartin and Manny Grimsley. Clare, Lisa, Alice and R from ceilidh band also turned up.



Went on till 11. I walked back and met Anna coming back from parking the car. Nibbles at the house before retiring - not really the early night I'd been craving.



25 July 2025

Warwick, Warwickshire