Wood and Cutting by boxplayer
Wood and Cutting

Doing a splendid afternoon concert at Warwick Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.

Breakfast of berries and croissant in garden before a mooch around Warwick including Smith Street market (had a cocktail at the Craftsman), the town square market and various shops, not all that exciting.

Drove to the festival site and had Pimms on top of the bar after bagsying front seats in the concert tent for the excellent Wood and Cutting concert. We were gently goaded to dance in the aisles like we used to do when younger.

Returned into town and went on to the Old Coffee House Tavern for not-great service and a vegan burger followed by another Oakstone session but not as good as yesterday.

Back to the to site after for more playing music, gatecrashing somebody's birthday party. Music in the bar was chaotic so drove back home around 1.

Warwick Vacuum Shop https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-26

26 July 2025
Warwick, Warwickshire
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Beverley ace
Wonderful photo…brilliant lighting
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I imagine Warwick to be so quaint but always disappointed when I visit. Although I do like to castle and toured some interesting almshouses.
July 31st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely working scene of your music making! I like the purple tinge here!
July 31st, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and light.
July 31st, 2025  
