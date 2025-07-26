Doing a splendid afternoon concert at Warwick Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Breakfast of berries and croissant in garden before a mooch around Warwick including Smith Street market (had a cocktail at the Craftsman), the town square market and various shops, not all that exciting.
Drove to the festival site and had Pimms on top of the bar after bagsying front seats in the concert tent for the excellent Wood and Cutting concert. We were gently goaded to dance in the aisles like we used to do when younger.
Returned into town and went on to the Old Coffee House Tavern for not-great service and a vegan burger followed by another Oakstone session but not as good as yesterday.
Back to the to site after for more playing music, gatecrashing somebody's birthday party. Music in the bar was chaotic so drove back home around 1.