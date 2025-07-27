Minus one member, leading a workshop teaching a lovely 3/2 hornpipe. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Breakfast in garden again of Dr Karg's and berries before heading to the workshop with the English Fiddle Ensemble. Terrible trouble parking. Picked up the CD we'd crowdfunded.
Drove to site to grab seats in the concert tent and watch Janice Burns and Jon Doran, very pleasant. During the break, looked around the stalls and got lunch of Mexican halloumi before the Melrose Quartet concert.
Relaxed session in the bar after. Anna went back for some of the evening concert. I had something to eat (sausage sandwich under the food tent during a shower and crepe) and played a bit more.
Drove back to Airbnb to pack and get an early night.