Butterfly bush

Or buddleia. This seems to have self-seeded in the garden.



Last morning in our Warwick Airbnb having been at the folk festival all weekend. A restless night so tired. Tidied the place and made do with a breakfast of a Dr Karg crispbread and the last of the cheese as no coffee shops were open before 8. Not in London anymore.



Anna drove off to meet her builders and I walked to the station where a lot of building work was going on. Struggled down and up the subway to the London platform with my heavy bags.



Worked on the train going through emails until we reached Marylebone. In work by 10.45 to finish going though the mail.



Left early at 5 as was so tired. Put on a wash as soon as I walked in and Dave sorted us out with smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.



28 July 2025

Walthamstow E17