Previous
Cat guard by boxplayer
206 / 365

Cat guard

A cat clip on my accordion case - it has a bell on it so in theory if someone picks it up I'd hear it.

Worked from home today - a cool one with even the odd bit of rain.

29 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Very unique !
July 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Great idea….good warning! You never know who is about these days!
July 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet. Wrong colour but it reminds me a bit of Bagpuss.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact