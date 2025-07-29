Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Cat guard
A cat clip on my accordion case - it has a bell on it so in theory if someone picks it up I'd hear it.
Worked from home today - a cool one with even the odd bit of rain.
29 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8849
photos
180
followers
197
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
29th July 2025 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
cat
,
bell
Marj
ace
Very unique !
July 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Great idea….good warning! You never know who is about these days!
July 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet. Wrong colour but it reminds me a bit of Bagpuss.
July 29th, 2025
