Gaza by boxplayer
Gaza

A mural on a gate. When will the suffering end?

Non-working day but another busy one. Trotted out early to pick up my bike from its repair and service - he'd managed to fix it without having to change the wheel so cheaper. Cycled to the market and Sainsbury's to pick up a few things.

Back for breakfast and a morning of ironing. Took mum to the chiropodist at lunchtime for a toenail and foot session. Back for tomato soup lunch.

Afternoon packing for more time away eventually finishing to practise tunes and prepare baked potatoes for supper. Finished off Mark Gatiss's Bookish - excellent series.

30 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th July 2025

KV
Pretty nice looking mural though it sounds like you are tired of seeing this stuff... glad you got your bike back and the repair was less than you were expecting... always a nice thing!
July 30th, 2025  
Boxplayer
@kvphoto no not street murals, the humanitarian disaster in Gaza!
July 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
The suffering , I cannot ever understand
July 30th, 2025  
