Previous
212 / 365
The Satsuma Complex
I thought this would be funnier but it didn't raise much of a smirk. But a perfectly acceptable light thriller to while away a few hours.
Worked from home tidying up stuff again and handing over for more time away. Early rain cleared. Packed a bag for mum too. Now waiting for T and B to arrive for a takeaway.
31 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
book
,
carrot
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
the satsuma complex
,
bob mortimer
