The Satsuma Complex by boxplayer
The Satsuma Complex

I thought this would be funnier but it didn't raise much of a smirk. But a perfectly acceptable light thriller to while away a few hours.

Worked from home tidying up stuff again and handing over for more time away. Early rain cleared. Packed a bag for mum too. Now waiting for T and B to arrive for a takeaway.

31 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

