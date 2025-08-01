Ancient monument

The traditional view of Stonehenge from the traffic jam that is the A303 on the way to Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.



After the previous 2 years of terrible traffic on the way to Sidmouth, we desperately tried to leave at 9am but it was never going to happen.



T and B were getting ready to leave for Hastings with mum so we had to pack her last bits as well as ours, tidy up the house and get rid of food. And then the water went off. We didn't want to leave first in case someone left a tap on. Left at 11 just as the water came back on.



Journey was as shit as expected and then some. 2 hours to cross London followed by the purgatory of the A303 especially around Stonehenge. 6.5 hours without a break apart from Dave weeing in a layby.



Seriously fretful and bickering by the time we got to the house, having picked up my complimentary ticket at artists reception. Had just time to unload and for Dave to pick up his ticket and me to get basics from Co-op including quick sandwiches for supper.



Walked to Kennaway - just as the HMs were arriving having had a terrible journey also - to queue for an intimate concert. Something Sleeps were a quartet singing mainly self-penned songs in harmony mostly self penned songs - pleasant, and excellent cello and violin accompaniment. And excellent duo Ross and Hartwin, beautiful original and traditional Flemish and English tunes.



With ceilidh bandmates, we went to the Bedford for a great session with excellent tunes. Clare and I managed to squeeze in. Stayed till just after 12 before walking back for nibbles with L and P.



1 August 2025

Near Stonehenge, Wiltshire