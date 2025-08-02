Duo in the church

James Delarre and Will Allen in concert at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
A lovely lie-in before a Sunday of warm sunny intervals. Toasty breakfast while Dave went off to a how to play in sessions workshop.
Got some early shopping done in Seasalt browsing the sale bargains, buying a green shirt and navy cardigan.
First concert at the Ham to watch F in the Halsway young folk ensemble. Ceilidh band rehearsal after wasn't great. Had to move it from the Black Horse as they were busy and had to practise outdoors in the sun perched on benches and walls. We were very ropey and untogether. Will be alright on the night.
Popped into the Radway briefly before heading to the Sheffield and Derbyshire carols workshop, picking up a vegan sausage roll for lunch. A lovely sing with Seb Stone leading.
Picked up fish for supper from the Co-op which we had with with steamed veg and bread and a big gin and tonic.
Went to join the queue for Delarre and Allen but forgot my phone so had to rush back. Excellent concert of duo fiddles, though I got almost uncontrollable giggles when the shadow of a pigeon strutted past the stained glass window.
Barber Band session briefly after with Clare but wasn't great so we moved to a much better Bedford session. Stood for a while as was rammed before finding seats. Back to the house late for nibbles.