Anchor Garden ceilidh

Some of our audience (including Dave) at our ceilidh band performance at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
After breakfast, headed to the Anchor for our ceilidh. Was much fun and I busked my way through the tunes - though it rained on the dancers a bit. Dave came and P, L and A, and R and H for a bit, nice to see familiar faces.
To Blackmore Gardens after for lunch with ceilidh bandmates - had very good bhajis with salads from one of the street food stalls. Very warm and it was crowded with the jig competition going on.
To the Radway briefly for a quick but good session before queuing for the Georgian singing workshop. Learnt one song - fun but was hard to teach and the tutor struggled.
Felt a bit icky after the bhaji lunch so had a light supper of bread and some of L and P's salmon and potatoes.
A long walk after to the Harbour Hotel and the queue for Brown Boots. Excellent evening with good support from Jonny and Vicki (we all cried over the folk club song). Brown Boots were very good and funny also.
Walked back to the Bedford in search of a session. Was busy but the usual suspects soon left for the Bulverton and the Relentless LNE (that was a rocking night apparently with Earlsdon Morris doing an Oasis number and the session going on into early hours).
Walked back from the Bedford through quiet streets for the usual nibbles and a flick through tomorrow's programme.