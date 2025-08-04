Rapper dancers from Sheffield in the Radway pub at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
After breakfast, contacted Clare to see what she was up to on her last day and agreed to meet and for her to leave luggage in our house. Chatted for a while so I missed Narthen and we went out in search of a session. Doddery singers were in the Bedford so we walked to the Radway.
This was completely empty apart from Jonathan but we bravely stayed and played and people gradually turned up and it was quite enjoyable. Sheffield Steel Rapper did an entertaining spot.
Clare went to get her bus and I went to queue for Topette in light rain (tiny impact of storm Floris) joined by Anna and Heather. Mayhem at the front as we decided how far front we wanted to be but once settled I went and got a prawn sandwich.
Good set by Lewis Wood and Helen Gentile joined by Andy on triangle and an excellent concert from Topette. We chose to watch rather than dance with everybody else, preferring to concentrate on the music.
Back to the house where Dave did a stir fry of tuna, cabbage and courgette with bread. To the Methodist Hall to queue for Sawol, a long one. Very good singing and playing from these talented women.
To the Bedford for a session - was okay but descended into too many scandi tunes and tunes in tricky keys. Left 12.20 passing a sozzled Barn, T and J outside. Nibbles back at the house.