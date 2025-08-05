Bird Tunes in the church

Miranda Rutter performs her suite of Bird Tunes accompanied by Rob and Sam at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
L and P's anniversary today so we went out to top up on nice cheeses and crisps and also get them celebratory champagne.
To the Radway for a session, rammed this time and very loud including Ian D, Andy Turner among others. Got a sandwich and walked to the Harbour Hotel to queue for Sam Sweeney. This was already building and was house full eventually.
Sat on one of the high chairs at the back, more comfortable than the cramped rows. Excellent set with Tim Van Eyken doing it with Sam, revisiting his back catalogue. Lots of funny chat.
Walked back down the hill to meet L, P and Dave for fish and chips from Prospect Plaice. Hid our food from the cunning seagulls. Sea looked lovely and people were swimming, weather better today, sunny and breezy. Very full after though.
Back to the house to change and get into the queue early for Bird Tunes. Mobbed by the time everyone got in. Superb set with Sam S guesting.
Popped into the last of the step ceilidh with Brown Boots, the last three dances. Hilarious time trying to do a basket like a musical Twister.
To Anna's house after to celebrate L and Ps anniversary with nibbles and bubbly joined by Frances and T and K also.