Leveret do requests

Leveret perform their requests show at the Ham at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
To Kennaway first thing for a concert with Bailey and Keely. No one was queuing so I went and looked at the stalls - turned out they'd already let people in. The duo were on first so I left at half time to go and play tunes in the Radway.
On to the Ham early to queue at 2.15, getting some whelks and tea while waiting. Excellent show, postponed 10th anniversary request show from 2 years ago when high winds had cancelled it. The band had gone round the queue and collected requests in a bucket and they played my request.
Fry-up at the house with Dave getting stressed with the stupid Airbnb hob - leftover chips, halloumi and veggie bacon. And a very strong gin.
To the Arts Centre for their traditional night out, excellent with Jon Boden, Tim van Eyken, Mat Green and Andy Turner, a Scottish singer and piper, Damien Barber and John Kirkpatrick plus the house band.
Was hot and crowded though and I dozed a bit. Annoying people kept talking though and bimbling around when we were trying to leave.
To the Bedford but this wasn't great - was quiet and Anna was too tired after her gig and dispirited with conversations with S to come.