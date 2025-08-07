Another great concert at the Ham at the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
A late lie-in so a quick breakfast before a rush to the concert with Kerr Fagan Van Eyken, this excellent, revisiting old songs and tunes including some from Tim's band album.
Slowly worked up the high street via the shops to the Radway session. Ended up not going to Saul Rose's workshop as the session wasn't bad. More shopping after, getting fudge in for work and finding a lobster trivet for Sophie.
Anna picked me up at the house and we walked to Kennaway for halloumi and lamb rice boxes sitting on the Kennaway window sill. Weather cooler again today.
To the Conservative club for the stepping evening - playing the music for lots of steppers, Hampshire, Dartmoor, Lancashire clogging, Appalachian and east Anglian. Anna very tired though and rather despondent.
Dumped my instrument at the house and met Kerry at the bus stop to go to the Bulverton site for the late ceilidh with the Brown Boots Boogie Band. Struggling up the steep hill didn't bode well.
Gin and tonic from the bar before going in to the ceilidh. Not as manic as I'd feared. Watched an interesting set from Boggarts Breakfast, very inventive and talented.
Danced quite a few dances though legs wouldn't work properly. Had a last gentle polka with the lady we'd danced with at the step ceilidh.
Got a bus back to town for lots of nibbles with L and P. Very late to bed at 3.