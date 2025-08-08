Bee parade

The torchlight and lantern procession to mark the end of Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Another lie in and, running late, I had to meet Dave and Anna at the concert venue for Tom McConville and Firelight Trio, nice enough concert.
Felt like a cream tea after, and a lot of places busy. Found a spot at a table in one café and after initial worryingly slow service, things perked up and we got lovely warm scones with jam and cream.
Went to the Bedford in search of a session - only a handful of people there but was nice and on to the Radway which was busier but also good.
Returned to the house to pack and give L and P their joint birthday presents. Out to eat in Blackmore Gardens, a pad thai, and on to the Oscina bal though the contra looked tempting.
Rushed to the seafront for the lantern procession, Dave's first and he loved it. Excellent bees and insects made by children during the week plus all the morris sides. And ending with the torches being doused in the sea to signal the end of the festival. Great firework display also.
Popped to the Radway for a few tunes and to say goodbye and on to a nice quiet Bedford session.
Home for nibbles and to steal one of P's birthday cupcakes, F was very annoyed about that.