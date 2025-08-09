Dave blends in with the yellow hot pokers at the National Trust's Lytes Cary Manor. A medieval manor house once the home of Henry Lyte, it was restored by Sir Walter Jenner in the early 20th century. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Up early to do a final pack and tidy and have a last breakfast in the house. Left via Waitrose to pick up champagne for Caroline, as we were going to her 60th birthday party.
Having rendezvous'ed with Anna, we drove to Lytes Cary, a lovely small house, with lots of ancient bits, an intimate chapel, pretty borders and an orchard full of apple and medlar trees, and topiary in the process of being renovated.
Drove on to the Premier Inn on the outskirts of Bristol for a quick change and an Uber to Caroline's.
Quite a few people already there we moved into the lovely garden space, the sun still shining and chatted to L, P and Anna, Alison, and James and Kate. Jenny was there too. Nice chat and plentiful excellent food made for a pleasant evening. Matt and co played music and happy birthday and Sweet Caroline were sung.
Anna drove us back to the hotel en route home and though we tried to read we more or less passed out after a week of activity.