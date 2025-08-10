Previous
Plant-based breakfast by boxplayer
214 / 365

Plant-based breakfast

At the Crown near Dyrham in Gloucestershire. Our last holiday breakfast.

Had a long night of sleep albeit waking up a bit in the night, so used to going to bed far too late. Premier Inn was a basic one so no breakfast available. I did research and found this pub just off the M4.

Lovely veggie fry-up taken outside in the warm sunshine. Drive home seriously trouble-free, home by 2.30. Unpacked and popped out to pick up basics and a library book.

Time to play music before T and B arrived with mum - now waiting for a halloumi fry-up. Two fry-ups in one day, shocking.

10 August 2025
Dyrham, South Gloucestershire
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Carole Sandford ace
Breakfast looks good.
August 10th, 2025  
xbm ace
Excellent. I have just had a vegan steak pie which was every bit a good as a steak one. I am not vegetarian but could easily be.
August 10th, 2025  
