Plant-based breakfast

At the Crown near Dyrham in Gloucestershire. Our last holiday breakfast.



Had a long night of sleep albeit waking up a bit in the night, so used to going to bed far too late. Premier Inn was a basic one so no breakfast available. I did research and found this pub just off the M4.



Lovely veggie fry-up taken outside in the warm sunshine. Drive home seriously trouble-free, home by 2.30. Unpacked and popped out to pick up basics and a library book.



Time to play music before T and B arrived with mum - now waiting for a halloumi fry-up. Two fry-ups in one day, shocking.



10 August 2025

Dyrham, South Gloucestershire