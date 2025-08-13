Sign up
221 / 365
Neon at the chemist.
Non-working day and a lie-in - very tired after a lot of running around. Muggy day with some showery rain also, hence the glistening sign reflection.
Made a list for yet another weekend away, put several washes on and tidied the kitchen. Unfortunately, mice have been around while we were away - have reluctantly put poison down.
Dental checkup later, no problems just the usual advice to see the hygienist and floss.
Some worrying bank stuff later, need to go in tomorrow.
13 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8872
photos
179
followers
196
following
60% complete
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th August 2025 4:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
sign
,
street
,
pavement
,
neon
