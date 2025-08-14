Market Halls

A few of our team grabbed food at Victoria's Market Halls after a team awayday.



A difficult first part of the day - had to miss the awayday morning. Yesterday my mum's power of attorney card had stopped working and I couldn't get into online banking to check anything. Having phoned the bank, I was told mum and I had to come in to a branch with id - they wouldn't say anything over the phone.



So after a worrying night, went in this morning. There's been some fraudulent activity on the account which they're going to investigate, cards cancelled etc. Will be keeping a close eye on the account now, not convinced they know how it happened.



Got to work in time to join the team for a picnic in the park and an afternoon of awayday sessions including one from me on plain English and a session from GDS.



Pub after and food at Market Halls. Left about 8 to go home, quite exhausted.



