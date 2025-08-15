Sign up
Produce
Dave brought me this food installation. Plums from his work and cherry tomatoes from lots of plants that have self-seeded at the back of the garden.
Very hot today. Worked from home but mum and I took lunch indoors as it was hot even under the umbrella.
A struggle to work as I felt ropey all day what with yesterday's worry, drinking and fast food. But was the only senior in.
Now finished and having a gin in the garden before homemade chips and veggie burgers.
15 August 2035
Walthamstow E17
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
food
food
,
tomatoes
,
installation
,
arty
,
plums
