Produce

Dave brought me this food installation. Plums from his work and cherry tomatoes from lots of plants that have self-seeded at the back of the garden.



Very hot today. Worked from home but mum and I took lunch indoors as it was hot even under the umbrella.



A struggle to work as I felt ropey all day what with yesterday's worry, drinking and fast food. But was the only senior in.



Now finished and having a gin in the garden before homemade chips and veggie burgers.



15 August 2035

Walthamstow E17