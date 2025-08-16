Mudlarked keys

Didn't get round to taking any photos today so grabbed a pic of this cast of old keys that I got during a talk on mudlarking.



Busy day and odd weather - cloud never cleared and it remained cool with even a tiny speck of rain. Typical as we'd wheeled mum to the park market and for a while thought she might get cold.



But it was mild enough. Oyster people weren't there so no prosecco this time. Bought a few things - kimchi, veg, cheese, as well as pastries for later. Bumped into Hilary and we all had street food from the stalls sitting on a bench.



Returned to iron and pack for next weekend. Plus put a big shopping order in before savoury pastries and cavolo nero for supper.



16 August 2025

Walthamstow E17