Previous
Mudlarked keys by boxplayer
227 / 365

Mudlarked keys

Didn't get round to taking any photos today so grabbed a pic of this cast of old keys that I got during a talk on mudlarking.

Busy day and odd weather - cloud never cleared and it remained cool with even a tiny speck of rain. Typical as we'd wheeled mum to the park market and for a while thought she might get cold.

But it was mild enough. Oyster people weren't there so no prosecco this time. Bought a few things - kimchi, veg, cheese, as well as pastries for later. Bumped into Hilary and we all had street food from the stalls sitting on a bench.

Returned to iron and pack for next weekend. Plus put a big shopping order in before savoury pastries and cavolo nero for supper.

16 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great finds from mudlarking.
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact