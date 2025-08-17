Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
229 / 365
Contrails in a blazing hot sky
Wasn't supposed to be that hot and there was a breeze but still very warm in the sun, eating breakfast outside.
Dave and I went to the Islington session - quite busy considering it's still festival season. E came and also L was there. Ok if a bit loud sometimes - not great acoustics in that room.
Home for snacks in the garden while Dave got the camping stove going and I found batteries for the torches and gathered up camping plates etc.
17 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8884
photos
179
followers
196
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Latest from all albums
223
2380
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
17th August 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
hot
,
parasol
,
contrail
,
contrails
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close