Previous
Contrails in a blazing hot sky by boxplayer
229 / 365

Contrails in a blazing hot sky

Wasn't supposed to be that hot and there was a breeze but still very warm in the sun, eating breakfast outside.

Dave and I went to the Islington session - quite busy considering it's still festival season. E came and also L was there. Ok if a bit loud sometimes - not great acoustics in that room.

Home for snacks in the garden while Dave got the camping stove going and I found batteries for the torches and gathered up camping plates etc.

17 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact