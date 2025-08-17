Contrails in a blazing hot sky

Wasn't supposed to be that hot and there was a breeze but still very warm in the sun, eating breakfast outside.



Dave and I went to the Islington session - quite busy considering it's still festival season. E came and also L was there. Ok if a bit loud sometimes - not great acoustics in that room.



Home for snacks in the garden while Dave got the camping stove going and I found batteries for the torches and gathered up camping plates etc.



17 August 2025

Walthamstow E17