230 / 365
Prints of summer
As autumn starts to descend, summer prints are still in evidence. Weather cooler today. Working in the office. Annoyingly I seem to be coming down with a cold so ate loads of berries and salad.
18 August 2025
Westminster SW1
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8885
photos
179
followers
196
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
2380
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th August 2025 6:01pm
Tags
road
,
dress
,
street
,
summer
,
dresses
,
prints
Beverley
ace
Pretty prints… hope you can nip it in the bud…goodbye cold
August 18th, 2025
