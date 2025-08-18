Previous
Prints of summer by boxplayer
230 / 365

Prints of summer

As autumn starts to descend, summer prints are still in evidence. Weather cooler today. Working in the office. Annoyingly I seem to be coming down with a cold so ate loads of berries and salad.

18 August 2025
Westminster SW1
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Pretty prints… hope you can nip it in the bud…goodbye cold
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact