Previous
Passion flower by boxplayer
231 / 365

Passion flower

The neighbour's passion flower has completely taken over the back garden, what a triffid.

Worked from home and was rather dull transcribing a Welsh translation. Only a bit of sun today and still cooler.

Put a big shopping order and also roasted loads of old carrots that were festering in the bottom of the vegetable drawer. Pizza for supper.

19 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s is such an impressive flower.
August 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
My parents had these growing over their shed. Lovely reminder.
August 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, beautiful
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact