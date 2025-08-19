Passion flower

The neighbour's passion flower has completely taken over the back garden, what a triffid.



Worked from home and was rather dull transcribing a Welsh translation. Only a bit of sun today and still cooler.



Put a big shopping order and also roasted loads of old carrots that were festering in the bottom of the vegetable drawer. Pizza for supper.



Walthamstow E17