Autumn around the corner by boxplayer
232 / 365

Autumn around the corner

The plane leaves are coming down in force on the route into the office.

Odd to be working on my normal non-working Wednesday but I've run out of leave so have had to swap so I could have Friday off.

Cool again today, quite refreshing. More dull translation work though Harriet was a star and took the Chinese one off me. Haircut at 5 and a bit more work before heading home where Dave had done sterling work organising the packing of camping accoutrements and food.

20 August 2025
Pimlico SW1
Beverley ace
Wonderful to have help… he's a star
August 20th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful perspective
August 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great PoV & a feeling of movement, that leaf could blow away at any moment. Autumn I think, is going to early.
August 20th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
lots of fallen leaves Box' , our dry summer
August 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic POV.
August 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
As you head for autumn we are looking forward to spring.
August 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome POV
August 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
Love love love the POV!
August 21st, 2025  
Jo ace
Great POV
August 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot and pov. Daves a star!
August 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great pov and great colours
August 21st, 2025  
Neil ace
Yes it’s coming, great point of view.
I look at the 365 shots from Australia and am envious of them going into spring!
August 21st, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
August 21st, 2025  
Fisher Family
Definite signs of autumn here as well. I like the half and half colour of the leaf!

Ian
August 21st, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and focus.
August 21st, 2025  
