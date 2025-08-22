Alastair Anderson's Northumbrian ceilidh

Some of Northumbria's finest play for a ceilidh at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.



We were up very early to try and beat the traffic, forecast to be bad being the bank holiday. But it still took us ages to get out even though we'd prepared and packed.



Left at 9, popping into mum's flat where we found her replacement card and finally her blue badge.



Drove to Shrewsbury, making good time. Struggled to find the glampsite for a while. Found the glamping reception and they showed us our bell tent, very roomy and fitted out with bed and mattress, table and chairs, bedside table and light.



Found a nearby space for the car and went to get our wristbands and programme, finding a new lightweight stool-cum-table at the camping chair stall.



Dave went off to Tuneworks, while I got a snack in the shop before the half hour walk into Shrewsbury. Nice shops - an interesting bookshop where I bought a bird book, charity shops and a good ladies clothes shop where I bought black corduroy trousers.



Legs and feet were killing me by the end though and I still had to walk back. Stopped at Costa for a smoothie, and entertainingly found myself messaging Anna for a good ten minutes before realising she was at the next table from me.



Walked back, bumping into L and F, and also C and S. Got more stuff from the shop - cheese, peanut butter and fruit. Returned to the tent, filled up the water carrier and had a supper of bread with cheese, tomatoes, crisps, and raspberries with a horrible glass of red wine.



Went to Siskin for a goodish English session, though got sore sitting on the backless stool. After to the Northumbrian ceilidh with excellent music and Alistair Anderson calling. Very good, fast ranting dances, like old favourite the Rifleman which we did with Jenny and Rich. Good spot also from Newcastle Kingsmen Clog.



Feet now very sore, went to the Berwick for a session till 1.30.



22 August 2025

Shrewsbury, Shropshire