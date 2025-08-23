Ross Grant and Hartwin Dhoore play for a bal at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.
After very little sleep I was awake early at 6.30 to go to the loo. Thought I'd beat the queues by going for a shower. Breakfast of bread, peanut butter and cheese.
Dodgy morning of bickering and rows though which wasn't great. Went to the Québec stepping workshop which was interrupted by an irritating woman from the (very noisy) ukulele group asking us to keep the noise down.
A few of us gathered by Gina's campervan to 'play like Leveret' before we went to the National Youth Folk Ensemble. They played a mazurka too slowly and Dave and I had another row where he went off leaving me rather tearful. All mended soon enough.
Wonderful music to dance to after with Ross and Hartwin. Popped round to Sharon's campervan later to scoff Richmond veggie sausages in baps.
Rested in the tent before going to the English session. Grabbed a snack from the Mexican stall and went off to the Naragonia Quartet concert, finding spaces for our chairs. Beautiful music from these Flemish musicians.