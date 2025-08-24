From Belgium, playing for a bal at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.
No shower this morning as lay in bed later, just washed in the tent. On to the playing for dance workshop with the Northumbrian musicians, battling with the loud ukuleles.
Watched the youth folk ensemble concert outdoors, lovely, before heading to Pengwern for the Melrose Quartet where I had a mild spat with someone as we tried to find room for our chairs. So annoying that you have to bring your own as people take up too much space.
Northumbrian tunes workshop after with Alastair Anderson, getting a veggie burger after and sharing a bottle of prosecco with L, P and Anna on top of the bus.
Another Ross Hartwin bal this time on the outdoor stage - lovely weather, warm but not too much sun.
Mexican tacos before the big bal with the Naragonia Quartet. Spent a lot of time sniffling as it was all so beautiful.
Went on to an English sesh after but nobody else there other than the leaders so Dave and I left as soon as one or two more people arrived.
Joined a few people on the outdoor stage for a session, R and H, CR, S and H, Mel, but it was cold so I moved on to the Berwick which was busy and good. Very cold and clear walking back to the tent.