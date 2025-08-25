Sunrise over the glampsite

After a cold night, the sun rises over the bell tents at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.
Last year when preparing for this, we decided to try the glamping. I'm not generally keen to do proper camping anymore so we usually stay in a hotel or self-catering. This was pricey but no more than a hotel and had the advantage of being on site close to the action. Would do again.
This night was the one time I felt that distinctive cold seeping into the bones you get when camping, but we were generally very cosy, having prepared with extra thermals to wear in bed. A cold clear night but so beautifully bright when I woke up to go to the loo. Got a shower this morning too.
First off, an outdoor bal with Emily and the Simons, very hot and sunny, I'd donned hat, scarf and suncream. Didn't dance though just chatted with C and J and then Anna.
To Sabrina's for Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones, trad songs and hilarious banter, plus great sparkly dresses. Anna left early to go for her chat with C.
Looked around the market stalls, buying bookmarks and chocolate Bailey's fudge for mum as well as a swift porcelain hanging thing.
Had a double gin in the beer tent and one tune with Nancy while waiting for people to come back from various things.
Excellent fish and chips with Dave before a
prosecco workshop on top of the bus with Anna, Sharon, Dave, Ian and later Mark P and Heather. Extremely hot, so the hats and scarves came out and we got through two bottles.
Tunes in the beer tent until 8, when some people joined the walking bus to the Berwick. We just walked straight over.
Very late and good session, some of it outside then inside. I left at 2.30 but apparently it went on till gone 4.
