Breakfast time by boxplayer
238 / 365

Breakfast time

There aren't many options on site on the Tuesday morning after Shrewsbury Folk Festival ends so we went to the same place we did last year - Victoria's Breakfast and Lunch Bar on a small business park. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.

Up early to get ready to leave. Showered, some of them now cold and packed everything up and loaded the car.

After the excellent veggie fry-up, we drove to Burford through pretty Cotswolds country. Very pretty town but heaving with people and cars. Dave here to buy an expensive hat while I browsed the shops.

Had a teacake in a café. Mum phoned, wondering when we'd be back as sister S had left to fly home. Drive back wasn't great and we weren't home till 6.30, exhausted.

Inside the bell tent https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-08-26

26 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
66% complete

View this month »

