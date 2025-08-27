Desi's Cake

The cock plaque at the top is a remnant of when it was the Cock Tavern which closed in 2016.
Very washed out this morning having had less than 4 hours sleep while away at a folk festival and a disturbed night's sleep last night. Stayed at home to work. Weather turning now - cooler and a few showers.
Dave at home as was our normal non-working day and sorted mum's breakfast and lunch. I had a short bite in the garden as I'd had to go to the post office to post mum's form for the dodgy bank transactions.
Finished early at 4 having barely done more than clear emails and slept for an hour before Dave made tea and we ate some of sister S's tea bread. Will unpack my suitcase now.