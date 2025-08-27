Previous
Desi's Cake by boxplayer
235 / 365

Desi's Cake

The cock plaque at the top is a remnant of when it was the Cock Tavern which closed in 2016.

Very washed out this morning having had less than 4 hours sleep while away at a folk festival and a disturbed night's sleep last night. Stayed at home to work. Weather turning now - cooler and a few showers.

Dave at home as was our normal non-working day and sorted mum's breakfast and lunch. I had a short bite in the garden as I'd had to go to the post office to post mum's form for the dodgy bank transactions.

Finished early at 4 having barely done more than clear emails and slept for an hour before Dave made tea and we ate some of sister S's tea bread. Will unpack my suitcase now.

27 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

