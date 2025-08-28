Previous
Late summer morning by boxplayer
Late summer morning

Cool but lovely bright sunshine so I ate breakfast outside. Better night of sleep but still disrupted by indigestion that wouldn't clear despite Rennies.

Worked from home. Only a couple of showers on what was supposed to be a damp day. A couple of things kicked off that might need my attention tomorrow unfortunately.

28 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
28 August 2025

Susan Wakely
Lovely morning sunshine.
August 28th, 2025  
haskar
Beautiful morning.
August 28th, 2025  
Beverley
Gorgeous morning…
August 28th, 2025  
