Previous
236 / 365
Late summer morning
Cool but lovely bright sunshine so I ate breakfast outside. Better night of sleep but still disrupted by indigestion that wouldn't clear despite Rennies.
Worked from home. Only a couple of showers on what was supposed to be a damp day. A couple of things kicked off that might need my attention tomorrow unfortunately.
28 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
3
0
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th August 2025 9:01am
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
garden
,
sunshine
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely morning sunshine.
August 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful morning.
August 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous morning…
August 28th, 2025
