Previous
The weather by boxplayer
239 / 365

The weather

Takes a turn for the autumnal. Heavy downpours all morning - as I walked to the station and through the morning making everything gloomy. Left a few lights on for mum.

Odd day - low on staff - as well as some on leave, a couple of others were having their laptops swapped over. Luckily the urgent things that were supposed to kick off never did. So ticked a few things off the to-do list.

Left gone 6 to pick up fish and chips to find annoyingly that the two closest to us were on a summer break. Had to go home to pick up the bike and cycle to another.

Finished off series 4 of Ghosts US.

29 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Much needed rain.
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact