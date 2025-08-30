Hirondelle Kitchen

It's a mess at the top of the high street with a lot of works going on but I found striking wall art by the side of Hirondelle, one of Walthamstow's older cafes. In its other location round the corner, it was here when I moved to the area. Can't read what this says though.



Lovely bright morning but rain and blustery conditions moved in late afternoon which was unfortunate as we'd planned to take mum to an afternoon of Finnish stuff including outdoor dancing in Dalston. But we decided against it as being too tricky with trying to keep dry with the wheelchair etc.



Went out before the weather turned and returned library books and bought bread and cake. At home, tidied the kitchen and cleared the fridge.



Later we had cake and a Bailey's for mum. Supper of baked potatoes using up old tubs of cottage cheese and dips and watching Back to the Future 3.



